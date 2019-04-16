Microsoft officially announced a new, all-digital version of the Xbox One S during the latest episode of Inside Xbox today, confirming previous rumors. It will have a 1 TB hard drive and be priced at $250, with Microsoft saying it will receive price drops as necessary to keep it always cheaper than the standard Xbox One S.



“We expect to maintain at least a $50 difference between Xbox One S and the all-digital version during sales,” said Microsoft’s Lawrence Hryb. That means that while the price of the Xbox One S All-Digital is technically $250, it will sometimes be less than that.

For example, Microsoft currently lists several Xbox One S bundles, including one with The Division 2, for $250. Based on what Hryb said, the Xbox One S All-Digital should only be $200 right now. Currently, however, pre-orders for the new console are priced at $250. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the apparent discrepancy.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is the same as the existing Xbox One S minus the optical drive, meaning it won’t play physical discs. Instead, players will need to download games from the Microsoft Store. To help with this t comes with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3 pre-installed.

In addition, owners will have the option paying $1 for a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft also announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today, a subscription that combines both Game Pass and Xbox Gold into a single bundle for $15 a month instead of the standard $20.