New Digimon TV Anime Reboot Coming This Spring

Screenshot : Digimon

The Digimon TV anime is back. The original series debuted in 1999, and the reboot will begin airing this April in Japan .



According to ANN, the series is set in the year 2020 and features an all-new story starring Taichi (aka “Tai”) and the reptile Digimon Agumon.

Have a look at the first trailer:

While the teaser is in English, it reads “on air in Japan.” It sounds like the international release is still TBA.