Vader Immortal is a new series of virtual reality games coming to the just-announced Oculus Quest headset.



Here’s the trailer:

Not much to go on there, other than the fact it looks like you’re playing as some scmuck who gets kidnapped by Darth Vader then forced into some kind of Indentured Sith Apprenticeship Scheme.

The first episode will be out alongside the Quest, which launches in Spring 2019.