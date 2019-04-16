Screenshot: （C）2019 San-X Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The Netflix stop-motion animation Rilakkuma and Kaoru is about the daily life of a young woman and her lazy roommate. The character Rilakkuma means “relaxing bear,” and everyone thought it was, well, just a bear. In this show, apparently, it’s not.



Screenshot: （C）2019 San-X Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

As the clip, via Anime Anime, points out, Rilakkuma is actually someone in a kigurumi onesie.

While Rilakkuma’s character design does have a zipper in the back, I never thought it was a real zipper that could be unzipped, allowing Rilakkuma to remove its cozy hide. I was under the notion that Rilakkuma was a bear or bear-like creature. In Rilakkuma and Kaoru, I guess it’s not!

Advertisement

Look, there’s a whole closet of Rilakkuma onesies.

Screenshot: （C）2019 San-X Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

We don’t know who is inside the kigurumi, but do know that person doesn’t sleep in the suit.



Advertisement

Screenshot: （C）2019 San-X Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

WHO IS UNDER THE BEAR SUIT?



Okay. I’m assuming whoever is in the Rilakkuma kigurumi can remove the head? Or does the person sleep in the Rilakkuma head? But then how do its eyes blink and move?

Advertisement

First, there were claims that Hello Kitty wasn’t a cat, and now this! The hell?