Sanrio Puroland, the Hello Kitty and friends theme park in Tokyo, has been holding Halloween celebrations. DJ Hello Kitty got things started with a big “Motherfuckers, go!”



DJ Hello Kitty is an officially licensed Sanrio character that debuted back in 2010. Since then, DJ Hello Kitty has been appearing in clubs all over the world.

And here is the DJ’s recent appearance at Sanrio’s kiddy theme park.

Among English-language profanity, motherfucker or “mazaafakkaa” (マザーファッカー) is relatively well-known in Japan.

Or as the Twitter user below wrote, “DJ Kitty shocker! [The set] started with the f-word.”

The crowd skewed older, and the set looks way more fun than your typical theme park light parade.

For more, check out DJ Hello Kitty’s Facebook page. Go on, mofos, do it!