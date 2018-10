Two Tokyo train lines will have Hello Kitty and friends covered carriages starting next month.



According to Spoon & Tamago and Nico Nico News, Keio Corporation’s Keio Line and Toei Shinjuku Line are getting the full Sanrio treatment.

As Spoon & Tamago notes, Keio Corporation also operates Tama-Center Station, which serves Sanrio Puroland, the Kitty and friends theme park. A couple of years back that station got a Hello Kitty makeover.

This summer a Hello Kitty themed bullet train also began service in Japan.