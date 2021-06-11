Netflix’s Cuphead Show Casts Wayne Brady As King Dice

Screenshot : Netflix

Netflix provided a brief look at its new Cuphead show today as part of its ongoing, E3 2021-adjacent Geeked Week event. And while there’s still no release date, they did reveal that inimitable Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Wayne Brady will be voicing antagonist King Dice. It should come as no surprise that he sounds incredible.



The show, appropriately titled The Cuphead Show!, follows the adventures of the titular Cuphead and his brother Mugman. Plot details are scarce, but the presence of King Dice implies the drink -holding siblings will likely come into contact with his boss, the actual, soul-stealing Devil, at some point during its run . And while it doesn’t look like an exact, 1:1 analogue with the game, the Netflix show’s fantastic mirroring of those unique visuals still absolutely puts it heads-and-shoulders above most modern animation.

Other voice actors working on The Cuphead Show! include Tru Valentino (Fast & Furious Spy Racers) and Frank Todaro (Genshin Impact, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Cuphead and Mugman, respectively.

Cuphead the video game first debuted 2017, quickly amassing a huge following thanks to its controversially old-school, Max Fleischer-inspired visuals. Over development, Cuphead changed from a straight-up boss rush to add run-and-gun elements, but the game’s huge, difficult, frequently frustrating boss battles definitely remain the crux of the experience. Cuphead has since appeared on several platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even Tesla’s electric automobiles.

A planned Cuphead expansion known as The Delicious Last Course is also in the works, though, as with the Netflix show, it currently has no release date. The update adds a new playable character in Ms. Chalice as well as a variety of new boss battles and levels to conquer. Ms. Chalice is also set to appear in the Netflix animated series, voiced by Grey Griffin (Bayonetta, Injustice 2).