Netflix Just Picked Up 21 Studio Ghibli Movies, But Not In North America Or Japan

The good news is that Netflix just got the rights to stream pretty much every major Studio Ghibli release, from Totoro to Princess Mononoke to Ponyo. The bad news is that, if you’re in North America or Japan, that news doesn’t apply to you.



Ghibli’s homeland has its own rights deals, and in North America HBO Max has access to the catalogue, but today’s announcement means literally everywhere else, from Europe to Australasia, will have access to the following movies as part of their Netflix subscriptions , and they’ll start rolling out from February through to April.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Feb. 1: Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Only Yesterday (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Ocean Waves (1993), Tales from Earthsea (2006) March 1: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984), Princess Mononoke (1997), My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999), Spirited Away (2001), The Cat Returns (2002), Arrietty (2010), The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013) April 1: Pom Poko (1994), Whisper of the Heart (1995), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008), From Up on Poppy Hill (2011), The Wind Rises (2013), When Marnie Was There (2014).

Netflix is going to provide subtitles in 28 languages, while there will be dubs available in 20.

If you’re unsure as to which order to watch them, this guide might help you out.