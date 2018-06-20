Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: King Records

Neon Genesis Evangelion’s opening theme is one of the best and most iconic tunes to ever grace anime.



Initially, Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno wanted classical music for the anime’s opening theme but decided an upbeat pop song might have a wider appeal. The result was “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” sung by Yoko Takahashi.

The song was originally released in 1995 when the anime debuted. King Records is now re-releasing the track in HD.

While it’s the first time King Records has put a hi-def version on YouTube, this isn’t exactly a first per se. Back in 2014, the original anime got an HD Blu-ray release.