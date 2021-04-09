Neo: The World Ends With You Returns To Shibuya July 27

Oh hey, Neku. Screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

It took nearly 14 years, but the long-awaited sequel to 2007 action RPG The World Ends With You is right around the corner. Neo: The World Ends With You launches for PlayStation 4 and Switch on July 27, setting a new cast of characters, as well as some familiar faces, loose on the 3D streets of Shibuya to play the Reapers’ Game.

The original The World Ends With You launched in Japan for the Nintendo DS on July 27, 2007, which seems like as good a day as any to launch a sequel. Neo: The World Ends With You stars a new group of incredibly stylish teens engaged in a life-or-death battle for survival on the colorful streets of Japan’s major commercial ward. Though the game stars fresh faces like Wicked Twisters Rindo, Fret, Nagi, and Minamimoto, fans can expect some recognizable characters to show up.

Check out this morning’s PlayStation Blog release date announcement post for more details on the long-overdue follow-up.