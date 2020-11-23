Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The World Ends With You Is Finally Getting A Sequel

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
The World Ends With You
The World Ends With You
Illustration for article titled iThe World Ends With You/i Is Finally Getting A Sequel
Screenshot: Square Enix

After a long drought of wondering when Square Enix would show a crumb of attention to fans of their 2007 action RPG hit, The World Ends With You is finally getting a sequel.

Square Enix (YouTube)

Announced via YouTube, NEO: The World Ends With You returns to the streets of Shibuya featuring all new protagonists and a fully 3D battle system.

In The World Ends With You, you play as Neku Sakuraba, a recently deceased teenager brought to the mysterious world of the Underground and forced to play The Reapers’ Game in order win back his life.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

