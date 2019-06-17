Nemo and Itabashi Zangief’s storied rivalry got a new chapter last weekend when the former defeated the latter at Fighters Spirit in South Korea. Despite being a pool match, Nemo celebrated his Street Fighter V victory as if he had won the entire event, leaving ItaZan looking dejected.
