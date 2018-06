DeAndre Ayton is projected to be the #1 pick in this year’s NBA draft. He’s going to have all summer to get ready for the 2018-19 season, but he (or his social media person) might also take that time to also put in some work on their video game marketing skills.

Earlier today, doing some promo stuff with Activision for the next Black Ops game, this tweet came out from Ayton’s account:

Whoops. He’s since had it fixed:

That’s better.