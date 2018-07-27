NBA Live 19 will allow you to create female players, a first for the video game basketball series. Jason SchreierToday 9:40amFiled to: nba liveFiled to: nba livenba livenba live 19kotakucore2SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNBA Live 19 will allow you to create female players, a first for the video game basketball series. The next entry in the non-2K NBA game will be out on September 9.About the authorJason SchreierJason SchreierNews editor. My book BLOOD, SWEAT, AND PIXELS, telling the stories behind video games like Uncharted 4, Destiny, and Star Wars 1313, is out NOW. Get it here.EmailTwitterPosts