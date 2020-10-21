Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

NBA 2K Just Keeps Putting Unskippable Ads In A $60 Video Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nba 2k21
nba 2k21nba 2ksportskotaku core
1
Save
Illustration for article titled iNBA 2K /iJust Keeps Putting Unskippable Ads In A $60 Video Game
Screenshot: NBA 2K21

One of the many shitty things about the NBA 2K series is the fact that, for the last few years, there have been unskippable ads that sometimes load before a game. This year is no exception.

Advertisement

The ads usually turn up as part of a pre-game video, and while in previous years they’ve been for brands like Converse and the TV show Snowfall, this year it’s an Oculus Quest commercial that’s got fans upset.

Here’s a video of the ad running in the game, which will turn up regardless of the platform you’re playing on:

Video: Stevivor

Fans have been and continue to be pissed every time this happens, and if you’re wondering why, it’s because this is a full-priced video game, not a free-to-play mobile title. Folks have already paid full price for the game itself, then been fleeced at every turn to spend on microtransactions, and now have to sit through an ad as well? Get outta here.

Advertisement

In response to the uproar, 2K have issued this statement:

G/O Media may get a commission
10mg CBD Gummies (22-Count)
10mg CBD Gummies (22-Count)
Use the promo code ESINV25

If you believe a single word of that after everything else this series has pulled, then I just don’t know what to say.

It should be noted that these kind of videos aren’t the only unskippable ads in the game; some time-outs, for example, will also play in-game Gatorade commercials narrated by 2K’s commentary team.

Advertisement

FUN GAME, GOOD TIMES:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Twitch DMCA Purge Deletes Thousands Of Streamers' Videos

Our Favorite Cosplay From New York Comic Con, 2013-2019

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

You Can Stream Xbox Games To Your iPhone Now, But It’s Messy

DISCUSSION