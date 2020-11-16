Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastManga

Naruto Creator Will Start Writing The Boruto Manga

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:naruto
narutoborutomangakotakueastjapan
2
Illustration for article titled iNaruto/i Creator Will Start Writing The iBoruto /iManga
Image: TV Tokyo
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto will begin writing the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga starting with Chapter 52, which goes on sale this month.

Up to now, Ukyo Kodachi has written Chapters One to 52, with Mikio Ikemoto handling the illustration duties. Kodachi has published novels and also written scripts for Gundam and Macross.

Kishimoto, who ended Naruto’s manga serialization in 2014, has been the editorial supervisor for the Boruto manga from the start. In 2015, he created the Boruto spin-off animated movie, not only designing the characters but also crafting the story and writing the script.

The official Naruto/Boruto Twitter account announced that Kishimoto would be writing the manga, which is included in the December issue of V Jump, going on sale on November 21. The account also thanked Kodachi for his work on the manga and noted that this decision was planned since the beginning. From now, the tweet added, the serialized manga will follow Kishimoto’s original drafts.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

ssreset
SSReset

So Kodachi DBGT’d Boruto, so Kishimoto has to step back in to save it? Apparently Kodachi was so bad they had planned to save the series from him since the beginning.