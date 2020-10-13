Nap Time For Adam

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Nicolas Lizotte is an artist at Eidos, the studio behind Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.
You can see more of Lizotte’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
DISCUSSION
He didn’t ask for this.