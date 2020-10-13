It’s Prime Day!
Fine Art

Nap Time For Adam

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
1
Illustration for article titled Nap Time For Adam
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Nicolas Lizotte is an artist at Eidos, the studio behind Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

You can see more of Lizotte’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Illustration: Nicolas Lizotte
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

IceBlue
IceBlue

He didn’t ask for this. 