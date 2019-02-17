Bandai Namco announced that Negan from The Walking Dead will be available in Tekken 7 on February 28. He will cost $7.99. Julia Chang will also be available on the same day and will cost $5.99. You can see both characters in action in a newly released trailer.
Bandai Namco announced that Negan from The Walking Dead will be available in Tekken 7 on February 28. He will cost $7.99. Julia Chang will also be available on the same day and will cost $5.99. You can see both characters in action in a newly released trailer.