My Madden 21 Says The Chiefs Won The Super Bowl, And I Accept That Reality

Look at them happy boys. Screenshot : EA Sports / Kotaku

This morning Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were awarded the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36 to 20 in my Madden 21 simulation of Super Bowl XV. Sounds right to me.



In my simulated game, which played out on my Xbox Series X console at 11 a.m. this morning, Mahomes did not spend most of the game running from the Buccaneers offense. Instead, he passed for some 387 yards to Brady’s 383, with the Chiefs rushing for 106 yards to the Buccaneers’ 61. Both teams scored a touchdown in the first quarter, promising a dramatic Super Bowl outing, but the 20 points KC posted in the second quarter provided them a lead that Tampa could not catch up to.

This is exactly what happened. Screenshot : EA Sports / Kotaku

Tampa Bay losing on their home turf means the NFL’s home field advantage curse is still firmly in place. The game ended with Tom Brady crying into his hands instead of waving a trophy around and smiling his big, dumb smile.

Suck it up, prom king. Screenshot : EA Sports / Kotaku

The only downside to my Madden 21 reality is that there were no funny commercials and celebrating Kansas City fans burned their town to the ground. Small price to pay, if you ask me.