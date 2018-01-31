The team behind The Ship: Remastered, a remake of a very good 2006 game about walking around a party and murdering people, are back with a new game called Murderous Pursuits. It’s basically the same deal as The Ship, except this time it’s set on a steampunk airship.



There’s a Dishonored influence to the art here that I am very fine with. Here’s the official pitch:

Set on board a Victorian-era ship, that can fly – it’s ‘the time travel’, don’t you know – you get to play in one of several ship-board locations and must identify and kill another player amongst the passengers, without drawing too much attention to yourself or having the guards witnessing the diabolical deed. What gratification! But if this seems too refined for your gentile tastes, you must do so while evading your own murderous hunters. The swines!

What’s interesting here is that the studio, Blazing Griffin, tried to get a steampunk-themed version of The Ship off the ground in 2011 via Kickstarter, and failed. If at first you don’t succeed, etc etc.

It’s out in March.