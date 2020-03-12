Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Ian Walker
Filed to:Mortal Kombat 4
Mortal Kombat 4Mortal KombatGOGmetapost
254
5
Save
Screenshot: Midway Games (Life and Death)

Mortal Kombat 4 is now available on GOG. This 1997 release marked the classic fighting game’s first foray into 3D graphics, but is mostly known for its hilarious endings. Do yourself a favor and check out some of those cutscenes if you haven’t already.

Advertisement
Ian Walker

Staff writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

LEGO Is Making Super Mario Themed Playsets

How To Wear Sickness Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses

NBA Player Finds Out Season Suspended While Playing On Twitch

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps: The Kotaku Review