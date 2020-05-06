Mortal Kombat 11's Story Mode Kontinues On May 26, With RoboCop

Featuring the voice of Peter Weller, thank goodness. Gif : Netherrealm Studios ( Kotaku )

Great news for fans of Mortal Kombat 11's single-player narrative this morning, as Netherrealm Studios revealed Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, an all-new $40 expansion the continues the game’s story and adds new fighters, including returning favorites Fujin and Sheeva and a certain half-man, half-machine, all cop.

As Liu Kang prepares to reshape history as his reward for defeating Kronika in Mortal Kombat 11's story mode, the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung appears with some familiar faces at his side. It turns out Liu Kang can’t fix history without Kronika’s crown, destroyed during their battle. The only way to retrieve it is to send Shang Tsung back in time. Are we really going to trust this dude? Does it help that RoboCop is coming with?

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be available on all digital platforms May 26. All players will gain access to a free update with new arenas (including the return of Dead Pool and Soul Chamber), stage fatalities, and friendships.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion costs $40, or $50 bundled with the Kombat Pass DLC. Players who don’t own Mortal Kombat 11 can purchase the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, which includes the original game, the expansion, and all DLC, for $60.