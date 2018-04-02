Persona 5 has a very nice art book, and we’ve featured images from its development on the site already, but there’s now also a range of prints available for anyone wanting to get serious about their shrines to Makoto.



Art house Cook & Becker are releasing a range of Persona 5 prints, most of them featuring a single character but then there’s also a version of the game’s cover art available as well.

Prices vary depending on the size and quality of the print you’re after, but these all look just lovely regardless of your budget or wall size.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

