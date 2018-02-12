Today on Highlight Reel we have dramatic turns, stylish monster hunter kills, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below.
- FIFA 18 - I thought it was a myth.. - Stephen Heath
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Long Range Guardian Parry - (File incoming) himynameisneck
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Agent anomoly - andreutas
- COD:WWII - my people need me - solofatty09
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - watch out. -ArchD n’ Bacon_
- Shadow of the Colossus - SickMinder
- Shadow of the Colossus - Secret Hat! - Luke Dias
- Fortnite BR - Meant to switch to grenades quickly and throw one...but a happy accident - petchybwoi
- Fortnite BR - u/spdyrel
- PU Battlegrounds - 10/10 would bike again - (direct file) DracoPlaysGames
- PU Battlegrounds - ¡EL FINAL MÁS LOL DE TODOS! - PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS GAMEPLAY ESPAÑOL | Winghaven - (Direct file) WinghavenIsTheMan
- PU Battlegrounds - Gryffinboredd
- Monster Hunter: World - 瞬間、心、重ねて #PS4share #MHW - @toremulinas
- Monster Hunter: World - スタイリッシュハンティングアクションゲーム 「モンスターハンター ワールド」 好評発売中！！ #PS4share #MHW - train3rd
- Monster Hunter: World - スタイリッシュに決めろ♂ #MHW #PS4share - axadisR9
- Monster Hunter: World - 時々...さ。どっちが悪でどっちが正義か分からなくなる時があるんだ... - amal3rd
- Monster Hunter: World - spin glitch xD - ShareB3nYyPL
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!