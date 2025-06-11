Escaping With Wyvern Eggs In Monster Hunter Wilds Is Easier Than You Think

Monster Hunter Wilds loves to put new twists on traditional staples, whether that’s tweaking how some weapons work or creating ways to obtain familiar items. One such returning activity with some noticeable changes is delivering Wyvern Eggs.

Some seasoned fans might be happy to hear that no delivery quests exist in the game so far. But there are still fragile eggs to find and carry to camp. Even though it feels like a daunting task at first, the right skills and equipment can make it an effortless process. We can help you find these elusive objects and deliver them with no worries.

Where to find Wyvern Eggs

You’ll need to climb up some trees if you want to find the eggs. Wyvern Eggs spawn on the second map level of the Scarlet Forest, within Area 11. This is a dragon’s nest for any Rathian or Rathalos that roam this map. You’ve probably traveled to this area while hunting either monster, as they’ll commonly move to this nest once they’ve taken enough damage.

How to Deliver Wyvern Eggs

Collecting eggs has its fair share of obstacles. For example, your movement is while carrying these things. You’re also unable to jump from most ledges or roll. Trying to do any of these will break the egg. As if that wasn’t inconvenient enough, picking up a Wyvern Egg can instantly aggro any Rathian or Rathalos on the map. They’ll fly right towards you and begin their assault, which will likely result in them breaking the egg you’re carrying.

Luckily for you, the right tools and planning will make this a trivial matter. Here’s what you need to pull off a Wyvern Egg heist:

Ghillie Mantle : Equipping this will prevent any monsters from seeing you during the trek back to camp. More importantly, it also prevents any large dragons from being alerted by your theft. Keep in mind that they will begin hunting you as soon as the Mantle stops working

: Equipping this will prevent any monsters from seeing you during the trek back to camp. More importantly, it also prevents any large dragons from being alerted by your theft. Keep in mind that they will begin hunting you as soon as the Mantle stops working Outdoorsman Skill : Although its description only vaguely mentions improving transportation, this cancels out most of the movement drawbacks. You’ll have faster movement, dodging/rolling available, and jumping off a ledge will no longer break the egg. The Ranger Jewel decoration is the easiest way to apply this skill. Otherwise, you’ll either need to collect Gajau fish to forge Gajau Boots or complete Alma’s glasses sidequest to forge Square Glasses

: Although its description only vaguely mentions improving transportation, this cancels out most of the movement drawbacks. You’ll have faster movement, dodging/rolling available, and jumping off a ledge will no longer break the egg. The Ranger Jewel decoration is the easiest way to apply this skill. Otherwise, you’ll either need to collect Gajau fish to forge Gajau Boots or complete Alma’s glasses sidequest to forge Square Glasses Area 12: Northeast Pop-up Camp: One welcomed improvement in Monster Hunter Wilds is that Wyvern Eggs don’t need to be delivered to your main camp. This is arguably the closest pop-up camp with the relatively safest conditions. Area 7: Bower of the Great Tree is another option, but it frequently has monsters nearby

You can take out any Rathian or Rathalos on the map first if you want the absolute safest egg trip. I suggest checking the map’s Environment Overview Forecast beforehand to make sure you’ll have enough time before another one spawns in.

Before we start, you’re going to want to set up a waypoint to the nearest Pop-up Camp. This will help if you’re not as familiar with the map or accidentally get lost moving through this giant forest. Holding L1/LB for about a second will cause your scoutflies to head towards the waypoint, leaving a visible trail for you to follow.

Once you’re in the nest, equip the Ghillie Mantle and pick up the Wyvern Egg. Head north where a long set of vines lead down to another tree top. You might need to be walking straight towards it to slowly climb down these, which is a common reason players get stuck up here. If you have the Outdoorsman Skill in your build, feel free to just run right off. Your hunter will safely land with the egg intact. Keep moving forward to find an even longer set of vines you can climb or jump off from.

Now that you’re on the ground, you’ll want to turn right and move towards the giant mess of mossy rocks. Follow the water that goes around the left of this, and you’ll see the Pop-up Camp as soon as you round the corner. You’ll successfully deliver the egg once you approach the camp and see an animation of you placing the egg down.

Your reward is 50 Guild Points, which admittedly isn’t a lot. Previous entries had special egg delivery quests, so it makes sense that the rewards aren’t great without anything like that. Fingers crossed they add some in the future to give incentive for doing this. For now, it’s more or less a Monster Hunter Wilds easter egg.

