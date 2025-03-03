Monster Hunter Wilds Devs Are Fixing A Game-Breaking Bug While PC Players Edit File Typos Because Of Bad Performance

Monster Hunter Wilds continued its massive launch into the weekend with the second-most players on Steam, helping propel the Valve-owned storefront to a new record-breaking 40 million concurrent users. The action-RPG’s performance on PC, however, has remained somewhere between less than stellar and pretty bad, devolving on rare occasion into complete low-poly horror. Capcom also recently confirmed it’s working to fix a game-breaking bug late in Monster Hunter Wilds that can prevent players from beating it.

That bug occurs pretty late after the credits roll following the “main” campaign, but before all the story quests have been completed. It revolves around an NPC not appearing, an issue that ends up disabling story progression for the main mission in Chapter 5-2 A World Turned Upside Down. The good news is that a fix is already on the way and will arrive on March 4. It’ll also address problems preventing some players from accessing the “Ingredient Center” and “Grill a Meal” features.

The Monster Hunter Wilds typo, explained

What’s less clear is when Capcom will be able to address deeper issues on PC where players are experiencing everything from framerate stuttering to frequent crashes. The game’s subreddit and Steam discussion pages have been full of players looking for workarounds, mods that might help, or any other tip for making the game run better on their PCs. Fans have been so impatient that they’ve even turned to editing game files to see if it helps.

A Steam user who goes by BeepBoop discovered over the weekend that the Monster Hunter Wilds config file on PC includes a strange typo. “Resolution” is spelt “Resoltuion” instead. So they went through and corrected every instance of it. “This gave me a very nice boost as well, but make sure to watch your temps,” they wrote. “It made my processor temp jump significantly (50C to 70C).”

A player who shared the discovery on Reddit reported similar success. They said their framerate jumped from 120 to 140 afterwards. “Again, maybe a coincidence but I have no idea, needs more testing,” they wrote on the Monster Hunter subreddit. “I’m just happy to gain FPS somehow.” Players were immediately skeptical that such a small thing would be responsible for some of the game’s performance issues. Others were willing to try anyway, with claims of mixed results. PC gaming is as much witchcraft as science.

What makes this “fix” more of a placebo than a legit workaround, though, is that players discovered the typos kept coming back after launching the game. Plus, “Resoltuion” apparently appears in Monster Hunter Wilds’ executable file as well. So no, going full spell-check on the action-RPG probably isn’t boosting anyone’s performance on PC. But you can’t blame some folks for trying, especially if their version of the game looks like this. Capcom has provided a list of known issues and troubleshooting advice but hasn’t yet laid out a timeline for a bigger update to overhaul Monster Hunter Wilds’ optimization on PC.

