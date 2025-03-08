Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Could Be Amazing, The Switch Launch Was One For The Ages, And More Of The Week's Takes

This week, we went hands-on with the imminent Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and think it could be a turn-based RPG classic. We also reminisced, eight years after the fact, about what made the launch of the Nintendo Switch so unforgettable, and gushed about why Monster Hunter Wilds’ Rove is easily our favorite new game character so far this year. All these perspectives and more are served up for your lazy weekend reading pleasure.
Discord has become a central artery for gaming. It’s the default place for companies to build communities around their games and for the people who play them to hang out with one another, coordinate gaming sessions, or just shoot the shit about whatever’s going on in life. It’s one of the least crappy social media platforms out there right now, but it might not stay that way for long. - Ethan Gach Read More
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has all the makings of a modern turn-based classic. After playing a few hours of Sandfall Interactive’s dark fantasy RPG, I can say that Expedition 33 grasps the melodrama of modern Final Fantasy and marries it with the tactical turn-based combat fans of that series have been craving a return to for decades. On top of this, the game also has a Paper Mario-like timing mechanic to make that combat about more than just picking which attacks and items you use during a turn. Sandfall Interactive is cooking with some excellent ingredients, and the small taste I’ve gotten has me eager to try the full meal. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Almost every major Japanese publisher had to have a big RPG franchise in the PS1 era. Square Soft had Final Fantasy. Enix had Dragon Quest. Capcom had Breath of Fire. Bandai Namco had Tales. And so, Konami made Suikoden. Its innovation was trading a set party of heroes for a cast of 108 total characters who could be recruited on your adventure. Combined with a world of rune-based magic and political intrigue, Suikoden I and II managed to carve out a unique lane in a crowded field, and now both games have finally been updated with modern bells and whistles for current platforms. - Ethan Gach Read More
We’re just a month out from the big Nintendo Direct giving us the full rundown on the Switch 2. Fans have been patiently waiting for the new hardware for years, excited to see what the future holds for the successor to one of the best video game consoles ever made. I’m excited too, but I also know that no matter what Nintendo has planed, the Switch 2 doesn’t have a prayer of recapturing the magic of the original Switch launch. Perhaps no future console does. - Ethan Gach Read More
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a monolithic game that, for many, requires double or triple-digit hours to complete a single playthrough. With two considerable zones to explore, nearly 100 side-quests and activities, and main story missions that take hours to tackle apiece, it’s a slog in some spots. You’ll likely require a palette cleanser afterward, but a familiar one, and we have the perfect recommendations! - Brandon Morgan Read More
Enormous, savage creatures roam dense forests and sprawling deserts in Monster Hunter Wilds. They’re impressive, deadly, and the game’s ostensible main attraction. But my favorite acquaintance in the Forbidden Lands is not some hulking, ferocious beast but a ‘lil guy named Rove. Other players agree: the philosophical Wudwud has been stealing the show. - Ethan Gach Read More