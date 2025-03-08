Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Could Be Amazing, The Switch Launch Was One For The Ages, And More Of The Week's Takes

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has all the makings of a modern turn-based classic. After playing a few hours of Sandfall Interactive’s dark fantasy RPG, I can say that Expedition 33 grasps the melodrama of modern Final Fantasy and marries it with the tactical turn-based combat fans of that series have been craving a return to for decades. On top of this, the game also has a Paper Mario-like timing mechanic to make that combat about more than just picking which attacks and items you use during a turn. Sandfall Interactive is cooking with some excellent ingredients, and the small taste I’ve gotten has me eager to try the full meal. - Kenneth Shepard Read More