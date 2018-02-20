Today on Highlight Reel we have uppercuts, Assassin’s Creed myths, tough horses, and much more!
- Star Wars: Battlefront II - Skywalker Ewok - Abe Reyes
- Mafia III - funny moment 2 - Shen Yang
- Monster Hunter: World -追加ジェスチャー：昇龍拳の正しい使い方 #MHW #PS4share - Inomate456
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - AGohan ToD with lvl 1 potential what on earth is this character #DBFZ #DBFZ_AGH - Rebel2_Seo
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Excelsius
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - your farms are safe :) - sooth_
- Shadow of the Colossus - Tough Horse - MegaBeefBowl
- Shadow of the Colossus - gross there’s something on my hand - (direct file) redjaypeg
- Shadow of the Colossus - I think this colossus has a crush on me... #ShadowoftheColossus - @11122X
- Rainbow Six Siege - Kanal Glaz Ace - Carlos Cortes
- Rainbow Six Siege - dunno who is more blind me or ash - Jammiedodger17
- Fortnite BR - The RIGHT way to use the new Impulse Grenade [plus a cheeky noscope] - SmiiggyB
- Fortnite BR - Giant player bug - Friedrich Dogelfrau
- Sea of Thieves (Load Test) - tilted_tom
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!