Today on Highlight Reel we have Monster Hunter clips, suggestive Battlegrounds glitches, NHL celebrations, and much more!
Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - (The Moblin Shot) - Nassi
- UFC 3 - Kick ‘Em While They’re Down - Stoiker Kalei
- COD: Black Ops 3 - Insane leftover - naveypoo
- NHL 15 - piggyback NHL - iq0
- Skyrim - nyaromeron
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dude what #PS4share - sam1tron
- Fortnite BR - 292m moving target sniper kill - Epic Moments - Benjo Rippin
- Fortnite BR - This is how you win against new Minigun - Whatagame
- Monster Hunter: World - that actually worked XD - Sultan Alsubai
- Monster Hunter: World - 嘘・・・だろ？- naturalxcreeps
- Monster Hunter: World - Highlight Reel Submission - SolCalibre
- Monster Hunter: World - Get over there! - Yannic Lime
- Monster Hunter: World - Why I main hammer - James Lockwood
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - *something suggestive* - (direct file) cubitfox
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!