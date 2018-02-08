Today on Highlight Reel we have devastating Monster Hunter kills, inappropriate urination, Dragon Ball FighterZ moments, and much more!
- Mafia II - Scruffy
- Battlefield 1 - STOP CAMPING - Velxin
- Fortnite BR - I had hope - (direct file) j33g0
- Rainbow Six Siege - Barrel Zone
- Rainbow Six Siege - i did a thing - dirty omalley
- Shadow of the Colossus - When you see a colossus - kegan hayes
- Shadow of the Colossus - The new way to fight colossi - Mustache Bud
- PU Battlegrounds - Pubg Pistol Snipe - Skarecrow27
- PU Battlegrounds - mpython09
- Monster Hunter: World - taku_tbug
- Monster Hunter: World - Sick airtime - Priscent Snow
- Monster Hunter: World - Longsword special arena double kill - Ben Cogger
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - LBLunchBox1
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - sam1tron
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - CHIAOTZU WHAT HAVE YOU DONE #PS4share - Falkunn
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Cell?! - onur küçük
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - _201802072200203 - Daniel Moran
