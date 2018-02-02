Today on Highlight Reel we have tons of Monster Hunter: World clips, close shaves, Dragon Ball FighterZ moments, and much more!
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - Eddie Phoenix
- Battlefield 1 - stabby stabby - DJXiej
- Sniper Elite III - I’ve got bigger problems - StretchWorld
- Rainbow Six Siege - MrNobodyX3
- Rainbow Six Siege - Situational Awareness with Jackal - Narzgul
- Fortnite BR - Pssh who needs a revolver? - teeeraw
- Fortnite BR - Mercy - The0riginalSmith
- PU Battlegrounds - Holy Shit - Ouchie
- PU Battlegrounds - Car chassis hitbox - garrett53
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Proud to announce that #DBFZ passes the anime fighting game test #PS4share - yohosiefgc
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Why you?!!?! #dbfz #PS4share - dog__ii
- Monster Hunter: World - これが双剣の脳汁ポイントです（俺が決めたかは微妙な所） #MHW #PS4share - l3lue_
- Monster Hunter: World - 那須与一と呼んで下さい #PS4share - rockin_stars
- Monster Hunter: World - Quailknife strongest palico ever? - Popliyo
- Monster Hunter: World - 역전 네르기간테를 맨손으로 잡은 사나이 - Jack Gun
- Sea of Thieves (Beta) - Farewell, boat. - Noburo
