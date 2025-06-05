The 7 Most Jaw-Dropping Money In The Bank Cash-Ins

For the past 20 years, the Money In The Bank briefcase has become one of the WWE’s most powerful narrative tools the company has in its arsenal. In a few days, the legacy continues as the two wrestlers will be the 38th and 39th MITB winners to join a long history of opportunists.

Since the person who wins the MITB briefcase get to challenge the respective champion at any time, chaos is guaranteed. The spontaneous title changes are always in the mix, creating an air of unpredictability, and like few other storytelling devices, cashing in has the power to catapult rising talent to superstardom overnight. In short, the briefcase is a chaos agent, much like Little Finger from Game of Thrones, capable of turning the WWE landscape upside down on a moment’s notice.

As we approach a pair of exciting ladder matches that will help lay the foundation for the future of the WWE’s most prestigious titles, we assembled a list of the most shocking Money In The Bank cash-ins in WWE history. Giddy up.