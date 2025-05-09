John Cena vs. Randy Orton: A Timeline of Their Iconic Feuds

John Cena vs. Randy Orton isn’t just a rivalry. It is the rivalry of a generation, and it will be rekindled again—perhaps for the final time—at WWE Backlash.

Born out of the Ruthless Aggression Era, their feud has spanned decades, titles, and turning points in the industry. Cena became the Hulk Hogan-esque face of the company, wearing bright colors, coining memorable catchphrases, always doing the right thing, and securing impossible underdog victories night in and night out.

Orton, meanwhile, embodied pure evil. Aptly nicknamed the WWE’s “Apex Predator,” his violent move set and remorseless attitude made him one of the most dangerous, despicable heels in the history of professional wrestling.

In the 2000s and early 2010s, they were two sides of WWE’s main-event coin: Cena the superhero, Orton the supervillain. They were meant for each other.

Now, in 2025, the roles are reversed, but the animosity remains. Ahead of the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, we examine the ins, outs, RKOs, and Attitude Adjustments of John Cena and Randy Orton’s historic rivalry.