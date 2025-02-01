CM Punk’s 9 Best Moments On The Mic

Tonight, CM Punk looks to exorcise his Royal Rumble demons. In last year’s match, he tore his tricep, forcing him to miss a planned WrestleMania bout with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. In 2014, he suffered a concussion and wound up legitimately leaving the company the next day (and stepping away from professional wrestling for over 7 years) without notice.

Punk has neither won the Rumble event nor realized his WrestleMania main event dreams, but that didn’t stop him from predicting a victory in Indy. In classic CM Punk fashion, he took shots at the other superstars standing in his way, like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and a certain polarizing WWE Hall of Famer.

“You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty ass over the top rope, and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all!”

Whatcha gonna do, Hulkster? Punk talks that talk whenever he has a microphone in his hand. While that won’t necessarily help him win the Rumble, it has propelled him to becoming one of the most magnetic, controversial, and can’t-miss promos in the history of sports entertainment.

To honor Punk’s elite gift of gab, we assembled his nine greatest moments on the mic and broke them down, one pipebomb at a time.