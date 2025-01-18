Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Entertainment

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Explains Why He, Wale, And Everyone Else Booed Hulk Hogan At Raw

The three entertainers were all in attendance at the premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
O’ Shea Jackson, left; rapper Wale; and Hulk Hogan.
O’ Shea Jackson, left; rapper Wale; and Hulk Hogan.
Photo: JC Olivera; Paras Griffin; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

While O’Shea Jackson Jr. and rapper Wale might be huge wrestling fans, they’re not keen on one particular WWE Hall of Famer: Hulk Hogan. In fact, they’re not really feeling him at all and now we know exactly why.

Suggested Reading

Fortnite Will No Longer Try To Sell People $35 Digital Cars
Tesla Recalls Millions Of Cars To Patch Mode That Could Kill You
Elden Ring Mobile Version In Development, Reports Say
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Suggested Reading

Fortnite Will No Longer Try To Sell People $35 Digital Cars
Tesla Recalls Millions Of Cars To Patch Mode That Could Kill You
Elden Ring Mobile Version In Development, Reports Say
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

The aforementioned actor recently shared his two cents about his disdain for the pro wrestler after seeing him at the premiere of “WWE Raw” on Netflix. For context, he alongside Wale, comedian Eric Andre and other members of the Los Angeles crowd wounded up loudly booing the longtime wrestler once he made his appearance during the event.

Advertisement

Related Content

The 5 Most Netflix Moments From WWE Monday Night Raw
Netflix's Final Season Of You Gets Release Date And Hints Of Joe's Death

Related Content

The 5 Most Netflix Moments From WWE Monday Night Raw
Netflix's Final Season Of You Gets Release Date And Hints Of Joe's Death

Speaking in a new interview on “Sway’s Universe” recently Jackson Jr. explained why he was so quick to do that citing the athlete’s “n*gga hating.” He is, of course, referencing the viral leaked video from 2015 in which Hogan was caught on camera saying “n*gger” and blatantly admitted that he was “racist, to a point.” Hogan did eventually apologize not too long after, calling the ordeal “the biggest mistake of his life” but was still let go from the WWE for three years.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Booed Hulk Hogan: Here’s Why

Yet and still, that incident is seared in Jackson Jr.’s mind.

“The racism, it’s just hard to forget how detailed that rant was,” Jackson Jr. explained. “And if you look up his rant, it’s very detailed. And I get a lot of people online who are like ‘oh well, he would be mad if he found out about that whole generation.’ Yeah, well when I find out, I’ll be mad. But like right now, yeah bro. Bringing him out here, what you think was gonna happen?”

Advertisement

He continued by saying that the collective booing of Hogan was a “pivotal moment in wrestling history” and expressed how happy he was that he was there to play his part in it all.

This story originally appeared on The Root, our sister site, on January 17.

.