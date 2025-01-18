O’Shea Jackson Jr. Explains Why He, Wale, And Everyone Else Booed Hulk Hogan At Raw

While O’Shea Jackson Jr. and rapper Wale might be huge wrestling fans, they’re not keen on one particular WWE Hall of Famer: Hulk Hogan. In fact, they’re not really feeling him at all and now we know exactly why.

The aforementioned actor recently shared his two cents about his disdain for the pro wrestler after seeing him at the premiere of “WWE Raw” on Netflix. For context, he alongside Wale, comedian Eric Andre and other members of the Los Angeles crowd wounded up loudly booing the longtime wrestler once he made his appearance during the event.

Speaking in a new interview on “Sway’s Universe” recently Jackson Jr. explained why he was so quick to do that citing the athlete’s “n*gga hating.” He is, of course, referencing the viral leaked video from 2015 in which Hogan was caught on camera saying “n*gger” and blatantly admitted that he was “racist, to a point.” Hogan did eventually apologize not too long after, calling the ordeal “the biggest mistake of his life” but was still let go from the WWE for three years.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Booed Hulk Hogan: Here’s Why

Yet and still, that incident is seared in Jackson Jr.’s mind.

“The racism, it’s just hard to forget how detailed that rant was,” Jackson Jr. explained. “And if you look up his rant, it’s very detailed. And I get a lot of people online who are like ‘oh well, he would be mad if he found out about that whole generation.’ Yeah, well when I find out, I’ll be mad. But like right now, yeah bro. Bringing him out here, what you think was gonna happen?”

He continued by saying that the collective booing of Hogan was a “pivotal moment in wrestling history” and expressed how happy he was that he was there to play his part in it all.

This story originally appeared on The Root, our sister site, on January 17.

