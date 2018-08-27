Momoko Sakura, creator of Chibi Maruko-chan, has died. Born Miki Miura, Sakura passed away on August 15 from breast cancer. Her office made the news public today.



Chibi Maruko-chan manga debuted in 1986 and went on to spawn one of Japan’s most beloved anime. The first Chibi Maruko-chan anime series ran from 1990 to 1992. The current second series first aired in 1995 and continues to this day. Chibi Maruko-chan is one of the most famous characters in Japan, and the anime is watched by young and old alike. The original manga, which ran from August 1986 to June 1996, was based on Sakura’s childhood.

Momoko Sakura also lent her talents to video games, including Sakura Momoko Gekijo Coji-Coji for the Dreamcast, Sakura Momoko no Ukiuki Carnival for the Game Boy Advance and Every Party for the Xbox 360. Microsoft hoped that last title, an Xbox 360 exclusive, would help its console appeal to a wide audience in Japan.

According to The Japan News, Sakura was 53.