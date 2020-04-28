Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Mom Makes Cardboard Laptop For Her 4-Year-Old Kid

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:cardbard
cardbardjapanapplekotakueast
Illustration for article titled Mom Makes Cardboard Laptop For Her 4-Year-Old Kid
Screenshot: Koshiyoda
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Wow! Twitter user Koshiyoda went above and beyond when her four-year-old asked her to make a computer. The result is this incredibly realistic laptop.

The details on the cardboard laptop are incredible. Just look at how each letter and Japanese character is painstakingly added on each key. Instead of an Apple logo, Koshiyoda created a cute little strawberry one. The “screen” is a white sheet of paper on which her kid can draw. I love that element to the project—it really helps spark a child’s creativity.

According to IT Media, the whole project took around four hours, spread out over five days.

You can follow Koshiyoda on Twitter here. She has a blog as well. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

