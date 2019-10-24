Mom Draws Massive And Highly-Detailed Zelda: Breath of the Wild Map

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Twitter user Hajimerumeru’s mom has been really enjoying Breath of the Wild. She’s totally into the game—to the point where she’s even drawn her own massive, highly-detail Hyrule map.



Just look at this!

As Hajimerumeru (via Otakomu and SoraNews) points out, the map denotes all sorts of things, including where his mom found Korok Seeds and hidden shrines as well as where she encountered enemy monsters like Hinox, Lynel, and Stone Talus.

Plus, she went through and noted all the rivers, roads, mountains, and more.

It’s obsessively annotated and way more detailed than what the in-game digital map allows. To complete such a detail map, mom had to explore the world on foot.

Below is a comparison between the game box and the map.

*applause*