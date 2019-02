Our monthly accounting of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers is going to be a lot shorter from now on, as the PlayStation 3 and Vita drop out of the program this month. It’s the end of an era, folks.



March’s PlayStation Plus games are:

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

The Witness

(February’s PlayStation Plus games will be available through March 8, so grab those while you still can.)