If you never played 2016's Hitman on its own or via the levels’ inclusion in Hitman 2, this month’s PS Plus lineup will help you rectify your grave error. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.



February’s PlayStation Plus games are:

PlayStation 4

Hitman



For Honor



PlayStation 3

Divekick (crossbuy with Vita)



Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots



PlayStation Vita (crossbuy with PS4)

Gunhouse



Rogue Aces



(This month’s PS3 and Vita games will be available for download until March 8, in anticipation of the platforms’ removal from PS Plus after that date.)