In the bleak, distant future, only one video game will remain: Mario 64, the devourer of all other games.



Super Mario 64 mad scientist Kaze Emanuar has already created a procession of once-thought-impossible lab experiments in the 1996 Nintendo 64 game, everything from online modes and nauseating first-person viewpoints to recent internet celebrity Bowsette. He may have outdone himself with his latest: an entire Portal game. Inside Mario 64. It’s truly something else.

Yeah, Portal might be a little played out at this point, but Emanuar has really pulled out all the stops, crafting a series of puzzles that combine Mario’s platforming and power-ups with Portal-style puzzles, enemies, and physics. There’s also a whole storyline.

And here’s a playthrough of the whole mod by Emanuar himself:

At this point, you might be thinking that Emanuar should just make a game of his own, given that he made Portal 3 before Valve and all.

“I intend to do that eventually,” he said in a comment on YouTube. “For now, I’d rather get even better at game design, though. Making hacks is faster than trying to make a full-size game from the ground up. It also gives me a larger player base and more feedback. I want to be the best before I try to sell my work.﻿”