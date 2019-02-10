Modded Witcher 3 On Switch Allows PC Graphics Settings, 60FPS

The version of The Witcher 3 that exists on the Nintendo Switch works, which is a miracle in itself, but it’s far from the idea version of the game. Those with a modded Switch console, though, can play something that looks a lot nicer.



The game by default runs at 720P and 30FPS while docked, and that’s as good as it gets. Modders have however found that the Switch version is just a port of the PC edition running at very low settings, and that by sliding in a patch file they could unlock the PC version’s graphics options.

By overclocking the system and then disabling the game’s dynamic resolution, along with increasing other settings like the foliage density and post-processing effects, you get a version of The Witcher 3 that looks a lot better, and sometimes even gets to 60FPS.

It’s also cooking a Switch alive from the inside.

Here’s some footage of a modded copy of the game in action, to give you an idea of the improvements (it gets better, but don’t expect it to magically start looking like the PC version):