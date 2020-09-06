ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
News

Modded Team Fortress 2 Bots Are Designed To Hunt Cheaters

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:team fortress 2
team fortress 2tf2valvepckotaku core
Illustration for article titled Modded iTeam Fortress 2/i Bots Are Designed To Hunt Cheaters
Image: Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 has a problem with bots, but not all of its bots are there for cheating. Some have been programmed to hunt down the cheaters.

Apparently this has been a thing in the TF2 community for a little while now, but it’s only after this Tweet that the wider world got some insight into how it’s all been happening:

Among other attempts, it’s the Bot Extermination Service that’s getting the most attention, with the creation of a bot that’s able to recognise which players are humans and which are cheat bots in a round, and only target the bots:

As Eurogamer point out, this isn’t a perfect solution for the bot problem, since the spots being taken up by these “good” bots are taking up space on a server that could be used by a human player, and that in turn creates a scenario where games can potentially be full of bots chasing other bots instead of people playing the game.

But hey, it’s something, and it’s a pretty ingenious something at that.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION