Mod Gives Overwatch's Widowmaker Spider Legs And No Thank You

I love it, but also, I hate it.
Made by Therister, this mod gives a lady based on a spider actual, enormous spider legs, which aside from looking horrific also let you crawl up walls.
If you want to try it out, the workshop code is 5D4FX.
