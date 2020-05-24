Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Mod Gives Overwatch's Widowmaker Spider Legs And No Thank You

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:overwatch
overwatchmodskotaku corepc
4
Save

I love it, but also, I hate it.

Made by Therister, this mod gives a lady based on a spider actual, enormous spider legs, which aside from looking horrific also let you crawl up walls.

If you want to try it out, the workshop code is 5D4FX.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Fan Discovers Division 2 Audio Files That May Spoil Months Of Upcoming Storylines

9 Questions I Have About That Weird Box Breaking Game In Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Sims 4 Mod Lets You Square Up With Your Toddlers

The Best Strategy Games On PC