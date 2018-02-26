GIF

GTA mod team JulioNIB have just released this script for Goku that gives you access to all kinds of crazy powers as well, from flight to teleportation.



Here’s a demonstration of the havoc you can wreak:

Note that this mod covers the important under-the-hood and UI stuff; the actual model itself you have to grab elsewhere.

We posted about this last year while it was still under development, but it’s now 100$ done and ready for consumption.

The mod, and plenty of others like it, is available on JulioNIB’s Patreon page.