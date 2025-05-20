Mission: Impossible's Secret Weapon Is Luther Stickell

Tom Cruise’s blockbuster action spy franchise Mission: Impossible is ostensibly about his character, agent Ethan Hunt, pulling off extremely dangerous missions to save the world from terrorists and other evildoers. So it’s not surprising that Hunt appears in ever Mission: Impossible movie. But you know who else appears in every one of these films, including the latest, Final Reckoning? Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell. And I’m so happy to see him in each film.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Is Set at $450 for Now, But Could Go Higher CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nintendo Switch 2 Price Is Set at $450 for Now, But Could Go Higher

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Is Set at $450 for Now, But Could Go Higher CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nintendo Switch 2 Price Is Set at $450 for Now, But Could Go Higher

Luther Stickell is first introduced in the original Mission: Impossible movie as a genius computer hacker and “phone phreaker” who has been “disavowed” by the IMF for his actions, and who helps Ethan with his mission to be reinstated. In the next few films he helps Ethan over and over, often acting as the agent’s “second eyes,” someone who can help guide him during missions using hacked cameras. He often unlocks doors, shuts down security systems, or gains access to secret info using his hacking skills. Without Luther, Ethan would have likely failed some of his biggest missions or even died. And during all of this hacking and helping, Luther remains a loyal friend with a cool demeanor, slick style, and a big heart.



Advertisement

It’s not a debate that in both the fictional movie universe of Mission: Impossible and the franchise itself, Cruise’s Hunt is the most important person around. He’s on every poster. In every movie. He saves the day over and over again and each film is mostly focused on his struggles. His defeats. His wins. And of course, all those sick stunts he does during missions. But I think Luther Stickell is the second most important person because without him, Ethan would have failed many times. Plus, he acts as a close friend and confidant, an important role when you have a life as stressful and full of secrets as Ethan’s.

Advertisement

Luther is always helping, even if he’s not around

Case in point: Luther Stickell doesn’t show up until the very end of Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. But he still shows up at a bar, after the chaotic mission, to roast Ethan’s “corny” one-liner and share a beer with his bud. Cruise, who is heavily involved with these movies, as well as director Brad Bird, could have chosen to not include Luther. But I think Cruise understands how important it is for Luther to be around in Ethan’s life. And at this point, the audience loves him and expects him to show up over and over to save the day, make us laugh, and be the coolest person on screen.

Paramount / Cinematico

Even when Luther isn’t around, he’s important and helping Ethan Hunt. As revealed in Fallout, after the events of Mission: Impossible 3, Hunt leaves his wife to allow her to live a happy and safe life. But Luther helps train her on how to be a spy, hide from dangerous people, and how to protect herself. Luther is truly the nicest dude in the franchise.

Advertisement

It’s wild to think that we almost missed out on Luther appearing in every Mission film. Back during production on the first movie, Ving Rhames says that the original script has his character dying very early on. He pointed this out to star and producer Tom Cruise, as he explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant.

“The first one, I died in the first 10 pages and I said, ‘Why is it the black man always dies in the first 10 pages?’ Tom said, ‘Yeah. Why is that?’ So, now, I just finished number eight, so I feel pretty fortunate,” said Rhames.

Advertisement

I’m so happy that Tom Cruise realized that was a silly decision and advocated for Luther to survive the first film. Since then, Luther has become a key part of the franchise, just as important and expected as big stunts, lifelike masks, secret messages, and Ethan Hunt.

.

