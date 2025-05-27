Mission: Impossible Movies, Ranked By Impossibility Of The Mission

Mission: Impossible isn’t simply a cool franchise title, it’s become a promise and a challenge. With each new entry in the collection, Mission: Impossible filmmakers seem to make it their goal to put Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team in a maze of interconnected circumstances that seem, at the very least, improbable to get out of. But some of those missions really stood out more in their levels of complexity and impossibility.

Advertisement

This past week we’ve ranked everything from Tom Cruise’s hair in each movie to the franchise’s most irreplaceable characters. In honor of The Final Reckoning dominating the Memorial Day Weekend box offices, we decided to take a different look at the Mission: Impossible franchise by ranking the movies based on the impossibility of the mission. So, before you scream about Phillip Seymour Hoffman being a better villain than any other Mission: Impossible bad guy, or how Tom Cruise didn’t risk his life falling backwards off a helicopter for Fallout not to be the best movie ever, remember, it’s all about the mission, even if you don’t choose to accept it.