Kotaku Game Diary

Missing Sequential Collectibles Is The Worst

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Sackboy: A bIG aDVENTURE
Sackboy: A bIG aDVENTURESonyPS5ps4collectiblesLittleBigPlanetsackboykotakucore
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku
In Sackboy: A Big Aventure, a mostly harmless platforming game for PlayStations 4 and 5, each level has a series of Imagination Orbs that Sackboy must find. As they are collected, the Imagination Orbs fill a little cloud-looking object in the order they appear in each level. Should the first Orb you collect show up in the middle of the cloud, you’ve missed a couple and are a horrible person. At least that’s how it makes me feel.

Ordered collectibles often crush my spirit. Running through a level of Super Lucky’s Tale, where I have to collect the letters L-U-C-K-Y, and the first letter I find is a C. Do I backtrack to get the L and U? Can I even backtrack, or will I need to restart the level? Is this the missed collectible that will make me give up on trying to collect everything all together?

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku
I am not saying sequential collectibles are bad in general. If anything, their presence makes me more alert as I wander through Sackboy’s cute but sometimes dull levels. Gathering an orb and having it be the first or next in sequence is a great feeling. It means you are on track. You are in tune with the rhythm of Sackworld. Good for you.

Then something like this happens.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku
Then I want to burn it all down and go play Spider-Man for several more hours.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

rich8606
Rich8606

Why did Sumo Digital take over the LBP franchise? Media Molecule should be able to make a more creative platforms than this. This game just looks so bland and sterile, it should be a lot more unique than this.