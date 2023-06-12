Dream

“After face revealing and removing my mask, I regretted the attention and hate, and am walking it back,” Dream wrote in the June 9 YouTube video’s description. “I will slowly be deleting all pictures of me online, and going back to just being a gamer in a mask. Starting with my MrBeast video, and my face-reveal video, ‘Hi, I’m Dream.’ I will be walking it back. I will be getting rid of everything other than my new mask. The same company that made the Spider-man mask, Batman mask, and many other superheroes, made me a mask so that I can be Dream all of the time. Hide my identity, even if public, at McDonalds, or any place I need to go. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart to those that supported me, even though I am ugly. I appreciate you all more than you could ever know, and I will be working on my face while I’m masked again.”

It’s unfortunate, someone getting harassed for the way they look, and I feel for the 20-something YouTuber. He just wanted to exist without hiding behind some smiling mask. Yet because the internet is so often filled with haters, it might’ve been inevitable that someone somewhere would start something. It’s a bummer aspect of making a name for yourself on the internet, I suppose.

Kotaku reached out to Dream for comment.

Read More: Minecraft Megastar Admits To Cheating After Months Of Denial, Death Threats

The YouTube convention VidCon kicks off on June 21 with Dream headlining the event, where he’ll presumably don his mask once again. Like many of us, though, he could probably benefit from the most salient advice ever to be passed down in the digital age: Never, ever read the comments section.

 