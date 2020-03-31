Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Minecraft dungeons
Minecraft dungeonsmetapostrelease datedelayMojangkotakucore
Save

Minecraft Dungeons will come out May 26 on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC. The blocky dungeon crawler was originally set to arrive sometime next month. While the game won’t launch with cross-play Microsoft said it’s working to add it in a future update. 

Advertisement
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Resident Evil 3: The Kotaku Review

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Terrible Witcher Cosplay, Incredible Witcher Fight Scenes

I Spent An Afternoon Playing The New Xbox Game Bleeding Edge And Have Already Forgotten Everything About It