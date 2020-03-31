Minecraft Dungeons will come out May 26 on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC. The blocky dungeon crawler was originally set to arrive sometime next month. While the game won’t launch with cross-play Microsoft said it’s working to add it in a future update.
